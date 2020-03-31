Adam Vinatieri hasn’t made a decision about continuing to play

Getty Images

Adam Vinatieri ended the 2019 season on injured reserve because of a knee injury that required surgery and it remains unknown if the veteran kicker plans to play again.

That was the word from Colts head coach Frank Reich during a Tuesday conference call. Reich said he has not spoken to Vinatieri in some time, but plans to have a conversation about his future once he’s further along in the rehab process.

“[We plan] to have a sitdown with Adam and see where he’s at once he’s a little further along in that process,” Reich said, via the Indianapolis Star.

Vinatieri is not under contract, so the Colts would have to make a call on re-signing the NFL’s all-time leading scorer if he does want to return. Vinatieri was 17-of-25 on field goals and 22-of-28 extra points before being shut down last year.

Chase McLaughlin made 5-of-6 field goals and all 11 extra point attempts in four games with the Colts and is currently the only kicker on the roster.