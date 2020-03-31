Agent Buddy Baker lost both parents to COVID-19

Getty Images

The coronavirus pandemic continues to ravage our nation and our world, even as some inexplicably continue to act like it’s no big deal.

It’s a very big deal for agent Buddy Baker. He has announced that both of his parents died on Sunday from COVID-19. The couple, married more than 50 years, passed only six minutes apart. As Baker explains, there were in perfect health just a couple of weeks ago.

We extend our condolences to Baker, and we applaud his transparency. While medical conditions typically justify privacy, this is a disease that anyone can get, wherever they go and whatever they do. There’s no shame in having it, and anyone who has it should strongly consider disclosing the condition loudly and clearly so that others with whom they may have come in contact will be aware that they possibly may develop the illness.

Also, knowing about those who have COVID-19 helps persuade others to take the situation seriously.

So please take it seriously. Stay home. Wash your hands. Don’t touch your face. Practice social distancing when a trip to the store or the pharmacy becomes necessary. And help and support each other as best you can while we continue fight through this strange new reality one day at a time.