Another SoFi construction worker presumed positive for COVID-19

Getty Images

COVID-19 is not stopping construction at SoFi Stadium.

Although most of California is shut down under a stay-at-home order issued by Gov. Gavin Newsom on March 19, construction projects are exempt. The inevitable has happened, however.

One worker tested positive for COVID-19 over the weekend and another was “presumed positive” Monday, according to the Los Angeles Times.

An estimated 3,000 workers remain on the job, thankful to have a pay check but nervous about the spread of COVID-19.

“If they want to get the stadium done, they need to provide something to minimize the risk of exposing anyone,” an unnamed electrician told the newspaper. “It doesn’t take much to realize how big this [problem] could be.”

The $5 billion stadium, the future home of the Rams and Chargers, is scheduled to open in late July with a Taylor Swift concert.

Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas also had a construction worker test positive for COVID-19 over the weekend.