Bears trade for Nick Foles becomes official

It’s official: The Bears and Jaguars both announced that the trade of quarterback Nick Foles from Jacksonville to Chicago is a done deal.

The Jaguars will receive a compensatory fourth-round choice in return. It is the 140th overall selection.

Foles, 31, played only four starts for the Jaguars after signing a four-year, $88 million contract. He fractured his left clavicle in the season opener and underwent surgery.

Foles returned in November and ended up going 0-4 as a starter, throwing three touchdowns, two interceptions and posting an 84.6 passer rating.

He will begin his career in Chicago as the backup to Mitchell Trubisky, but it won’t surprise anyone if, at some point, Foles takes over as the starter. If nothing else, Foles is insurance.

Foles has played that role many times in his career, and, of course, it paid off for the Eagles when Carson Wentz was injured in 2017. Foles led the Eagles to their first Super Bowl title.