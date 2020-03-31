Bengals re-sign Greg Mabin

Getty Images

The Bengals opened Tuesday by releasing Dre Kirkpatrick, but they brought back another cornerback later in the day.

The team announced that they have re-signed Greg Mabin. Mabin was not tendered as a restricted free agent earlier this month.

Mabin joined the Bengals last September after stints with the Buccaneers, Bills and 49ers. He was shuffled on and off the active roster over the course of the season.

Mabin appeared in nine games and made two tackles while playing 90 snaps that were split between defense and special teams.

The Bengals now have Mabin, Trae Waynes, Mackenzie Alexander, LeShaun Sims, Torry McTyer, William Jackson, Tony Brown, Winston Rose and Darius Phillips at cornerback.