Bucs announce Tom Brady will wear No. 12

Getty Images

People started buying Tom Brady jerseys before knowing what the Buccaneers’ uniforms will look like in 2020 and before Brady’s number was officially set, but most of them likely assumed that they’d be getting a No. 12 in the mail at some point.

The Buccaneers made that official on Tuesday. The team announced Brady will wear the same number he wore over two decades with the Patriots and that wide receiver Chris Godwin will switch to No. 14 after wearing No. 12 in his first three seasons.

Godwin said he would defer to Brady when it came to making the call on who got to wear No. 12. According to the team, he was not compensated for making the switch.

Cornerback John Franklin wore No. 14 for one game last season because he was expected to see time at receiver, but is back to No. 43. Quarterbacks Vinny Testaverde, Brad Johnson and Ryan Fitzpatrick are the most notable No. 14s in team history.