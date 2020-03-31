Cardinals have had contract discussions with DeAndre Hopkins

Getty Images

The Texans didn’t want to give DeAndre Hopkins a raise, which led him to become a Cardinal.

The Cardinals, it seems, are far more open to the idea.

Via Kent Somers of the Arizona Republic, Cardinals chairman Michael Bidwill said General Manager Steve Keim has had discussions with the representatives for his new wide receiver about a contract adjustment.

The Texans apparently wanted rid of Hopkins because he wanted a new deal worth $18 million to $20 million per year.

Hopkins has three years left on his current deal, at base salaries of $12.5 million, $13.5 million, and $13.915 million, which makes him vastly underpaid.

After foisting a bad contract (unwanted running back David Johnson) off on the Texans in the heist, the Cardinals should be happy to pay one of the top players in the league at his position.