Chargers may be spreading the word that they don’t want Cam Newton

Posted by Mike Florio on March 31, 2020, 12:10 PM EDT
Getty Images

After the Chargers failed to land Tom Brady, they debated acquiring Cam Newton. The debate apparently has been resolved.

Colin Cowherd, who has a relationship with the team that dates back to his visit to their war room on the first night of the 2018 draft, tried to make the case on Monday that Newton and Tyrod Taylor are the same player. It’s the kind of narrative that quite possibly comes with the express or implied urging or endorsement of the Chargers, who are either trying to get the word out that they don’t want Newton — or they’re trying to drive his price down with Cowherd making the case for keeping Taylor.

Are Newton and Taylor the same player? Newton is a former league MVP who took the team to the brink of a Super Bowl win. Taylor is a journeyman who has journeyed from Baltimore to Buffalo to Cleveland to L.A.

Nevertheless, Cowherd said this on the air (presumably with a straight face): “Cam and Tyrod are the same guy. . . . The gap between the two is tiny, and if coachability and health matters, I can say Tyrod Taylor gets the edge.”

Cowherd also rattled off some basic numbers from their last 46 starts. Newton is 23-23 with 65 touchdown passes and 44 interceptions. Taylor is 24-21-1 with 54 touchdown passes and 20 interceptions.

For Newton, the 46-start window begins after the 2015 season, during which Newton had 35 touchdown passes, 10 interceptions, 3,837 passing yards, 636 rushing yards, 45 total touchdowns, and 14 total turnovers.

For Taylor, the 46-start window consists of his entire nine-year career. (Like Newton, Taylor entered the league in 2011.) Taylor spent four seasons on the bench in Baltimore before becoming the Buffalo starter. He spent last season on the bench in L.A. And he landed on the bench in 2018 after an early-season injury in Cleveland, yielding the job to then-rookie Baker Mayfield.

If Newton is healthy (and that remains a significant “if”), he’s clearly the better option. And if the Chargers have decided to choose Taylor over a clearly better option when healthy (possibly for fear that there’s no way to know that Newton is or will be healthy), so be it. But the Chargers shouldn’t be pushing to a friendly voice media that they’re the same guy when they’re not.

But, hey, Cowherd had little choice but to play ball. The Chargers by all appearances handed him the news that Tom Brady had picked Tampa Bay over L.A., and that bill came due on Monday, when he was expected to argue (presumably with a straight face) that Cam Newton and Tyrod Taylor are the same guy.

Permalink 9 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

9 responses to “Chargers may be spreading the word that they don’t want Cam Newton

  1. Refusing to dive on that fumble was glaringly the end of this man’s confidence and career. Von Miller literally took his lunch money. Who would want such a self-absorbed player anyways?

  3. The Chargers ownership and management are weak. They avoid trouble at all cost. Cam Newton is just that kind of trouble that the Chargers cannot contain.
    Cam is about Cam which brings trouble itself.

  4. The only thing clear is that the writer of this story likes Cam better.

    If Tyler got the same chances as Newton would he have better stats? We will never know.

  6. josh plum says:
    March 31, 2020 at 12:13 pm
    Refusing to dive on that fumble was glaringly the end of this man’s confidence and career. Von Miller literally took his lunch money. Who would want such a self-absorbed player anyways?

    ——-

    Yes….it was his defining moment….and it wasn’t a good look

  8. “Newton is a former league MVP”
    ______________

    Key word there is “former.” As in 5 years ago which is a LONG time in the NFL. He’s been hurt constantly since and hasn’t played very well. AND he’s coming back from an injury that has a nasty habit of never truly going away. I’m not sure what is fueling the narrative that he is still great but it defies reality. If he was that same player he’d still be with the Panthers.

  9. When healthy Newton is a way bigger threat than Taylor and it’s not even close. But by all means let’s rehash that single fumble play and his clothing choices for the millionth time.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!