Chris Godwin: Jameis Winston got more blame than he deserved

Posted by Josh Alper on March 31, 2020, 1:05 PM EDT
Getty Images

While Jameis Winston was on his way to throwing 30 interceptions last season, Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians would frequently point out that not all of those turnovers were Winston’s fault.

It’s a view that Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin agrees with. Godwin said that there are times when he and other wideouts have been guilty of running the wrong route, but that Winston takes the hit for the interception.

“I definitely think he got more of the blame than he deserved,” Godwin said during an appearance on The Boardroom. “I think he’s a really, really talented quarterback. Obviously there are things that he does that you can’t teach, and there are some plays that he made that just weren’t smart plays. A lot of the interceptions and mistakes that he made, I would say half of them were because of a bad read on someone else’s part.”

Godwin said the great thing about Winston is that he hasn’t thrown teammates under the bus for such mistakes, but that approach hasn’t helped Winston find another job yet this offseason.

6 responses to “Chris Godwin: Jameis Winston got more blame than he deserved

  1. Godwin said that there are times when he and other wideouts have been guilty of running the wrong route, but that Winston takes the hit for the interception.
    ———–
    Interesting. Because if you do that to Tom Brady he will stop throwing to you. You can’t run a precision offense without the precision. It’s why TB12 keeps setting and breaking his own record for pass attempts without an INT. You have to be precise. About, near, close, rounded off will not cut it. That’s why rookies generally don’t make it click with TB12. Deon Branch was a terrific route runner. He was the lone exception off the top of my head.

  2. Carson Palmer threw a bunch of picks his first year under Arians for the same reasons. I’m sure if Winston had remained the starter, he would’ve improved in 2020.

    That said, he STILL would’ve thrown some bonehead picks in 2020. Getting Brady, even at near AARP age, is definitely improving the position. Hopefully Winston finds a new home and does well. I’ll root for him wherever he goes when he’s not playing the Bucs.

  3. Unfortunately it is impossible to pin a majority of those interceptions on the receivers being incompetent. The fact remains that the one named Winston is just not a great QB. His career is riddled with mediocrity. Next thing you know the grounds keeper will claim that the turf grabbed Winston’s ankles and made him slip resulting in the enormous amount of interceptions he threw.

    All along we thought it was the issue with his eyes.

    Stay tuned next week when the Devil admits he made Winston toss those balls.

  5. Every QB has some of his picks happen because of a teammate’s error. Somehow all the other QBs manage to minimize that number. Apparently for turnovers in general, Winston goes for the maximum no matter who’s at fault.

    Someday people will stop making excuses for Winston and realize he just isn’t a starting level NFL QB. But, I won’t hold my breath for that day.

