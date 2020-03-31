Daurice Fountain signs Colts tender

Getty Images

Wide receiver Daurice Fountain has signed his exclusive rights free agent tender from the Colts.

The team made the announcement on Tuesday and there wasn’t much reason to think he’d hold off on doing so. Fountain lost the right to talk to other teams when the Colts tendered him, so there wasn’t much of a choice to make as long as he wanted to play in the NFL next season.

Fountain was a 2018 fifth-round pick, but failed to make the team out of camp and landed on the practice squad. He came up to the active roster in December and appeared in one game. Fountain missed all of last season with an ankle injury.

Safety Rolan Milligan was the other exclusive rights free agent to receive a tender from the Colts and he signed his over the weekend.