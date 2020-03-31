Doug Marrone: Yannick Ngakoue has done everything Jaguars have asked

Getty Images

Defensive end Yannick Ngakoue is ready to move on from Jacksonville. He made that clear in a social media post Tuesday, writing, “It’s obvious my time is up in my current situation.”

Ngakoue said before the Jaguars applied the franchise tag earlier this year that he would not sign a long-term deal with the team and wanted to play elsewhere. With the tag in place, the Jaguars have discussed a trade with other teams.

The Jaguars, though, aren’t going to give away Ngakoue.

So, for now, Ngakoue remains a member of the Jaguars.

“Yannick has been great,” Jaguars coach Doug Marrone said in a conference call Tuesday. “He’s done everything I’ve asked him to do as a head coach and everything Todd Wash has asked him to do on the defensive coordinator. When the business starts getting involved, it’s tough. As a coach, you always want your players to be happy. You want the best for your players. From that standpoint, I understand the challenges that are going on for Yann. When you look at our whole organization and how much we appreciate and love him, I think the organization and the rules of the league and the CBA, I think the players have rights and the teams have rights and what you do as a coach is hope all this stuff can be resolved in a positive way for everyone. I’m just hoping that somewhere down the line or somehow all this stuff can be resolved in a way, but again I understand both sides to it. It’s a part that I’ve always struggled with, the business end of it.

“It’s just tough; it really is, especially with a player that has done everything we’ve asked. I’m hoping that somewhere down the line we can get this situation resolved.”