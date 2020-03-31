Duron Harmon: Patriots had to trade me for cap space

Posted by Darin Gantt on March 31, 2020, 9:04 AM EDT
Getty Images

With so many Patriots players leaving this offseason, Duron Harmon became part of the blur.

But the now-Lions safety said coach Bill Belichick was up front with him about the reasons why — the need to bring in reinforcements.

Via NBCSportsBoston.com, Harmon said on Devin and Jason McCourty’s “Double Coverage” podcast that Belichick explained it was just about finances.

“[Belichick] told me, ‘Look, it’s just at the point where we have to make some moves and we just paid Dev; it’s just going to be really tough to really do anything, or get anything done in free agency if we don’t do this,'” Harmon said.

“He was just telling me it’s going to be a great opportunity for me [in Detroit],” Harmon added. “I respect that because at the end of the day we know Bill is going to do what is best for the team and I respect that because not a lot of people can do that and have that commitment and dedication that the team is first.”

Harmon would have counted $4.25 million against the cap for the Patriots, who had just given Devin McCourty a two-year, $23 million extension.

Coupled with Tom Brady (among many others) leaving in free agency, and the release of longtime kicker Stephen Gostkowski, it’s a major change for the Patriots. Getting rid of a Rutgers guy like Harmon may make his trade even more surprising, but Harmon has no hard feelings.

  2. “The Closer” was a total pro in his time with the Patriots. I was there for his pick to end the Raven’s season in 2015 and saw him make many other big plays. He was a great example of the unsung guys, that might have a little less physical ability, but who more than made up for it with hard work, Leadership, team first mentality and smarts. Best of luck to Duron in Detroit with Matty P.!

  4. Bill’s so caring. “You’ll love Detroit “, all this guy cares about is himself, but tries to be a good guy as he shakes your hand and stabs you in the back simultaneously. The Browns made the playoffs 5 of 6 years prior to his arrival there. He cut the eventual winning super bowl quarterback. He was 5-11 with the #1 pick Bledsoe. If he never had Brady or Parcells, he would have exactly 0 rings.

  5. Harmon will be missed. He was a big play waiting to happen as the 5th DB. He follows the same path that Tavon Wilson took going from being a NE role player to starting for Detroit. In fact it appears he is replacing Tavon Wilson.

    “Well, life’s strange”
    Slim Charles
    The Wire

  6. Time to reset the buttons and let Bill overhaul half the team. It was inevitable. Let’s see what he can do evaluating, coaching, and plugging in new guys. His track record at this is better than anyone, so I’m betting on him.

  7. Wish him the best… he came up with some awesome tip drill picks…. good character guy & solid locker room addition…..
    Go Pats!!!!

  8. Now he’s on the worst team in football! Double gut shot to guy. Hopefully he got paid decent.

  9. didnthearwhat says:
    March 31, 2020 at 9:21 am
    —-

    Lifelong Browns fan here, never a fan of the Patriots, but I gotta set the record straight on this one. BB is not the reason why the Browns stopped winning. That was Art Modell. Do I think BB made mistakes with Kosar and other things? Yes. But he is not the reason for where they ended up.

    And again – not a Pats fan (at all) but I am a fan of the game. I don’t do GOATs. Too many differences between eras and even seasons sometimes. But give Bill his due. I have a strange feeling that others will soon realize what some of us have always knows – that dude is the architect. Everyone else was just a piece of the construction.

  10. didnthearwhat says:
    March 31, 2020 at 9:21 am
    Bill’s so caring. “You’ll love Detroit “, all this guy cares about is himself, but tries to be a good guy as he shakes your hand and stabs you in the back simultaneously.
    ——–
    Bill’s father, Steve, was the equipment manager for the Detroit Lions. Steve was such a dedicated hard working equipment manager that the Lions head coach made Steve the starting Center for the Detroit Lions. Bill still has great affection for that city and franchise.

  11. “too bad BB put the Patriots in cap hell”

    Bill got the Pats through 20 years and managed the cap better than any other GM/team in most of that time. It finally caught up and there will be one year like this before he gets that cap back in good order. Its amazing it took this long to happen and only because Belichick knows economics and makes his cuts without personal feelings involved.

    I’ll take the 6 SB wins and 9 appearances in exchange for 1 year of “cap hell”. Look at the Rams, they went all in and sent themselves to cap hell to get to a single SB they lost.

  12. Re “Bill is so caring”
    His job isn’t to be caring. His job is to set up the team to compete every year, and he’s done that better than anyone…ever.
    Belichick is GM, that means he has to be coldly analytical with personnel decisions.

    The players know the score, and Belichick gives it to them straight. They can then make their own decisions that are best for them. Good players that leave NE get paid above market rates, because they leave as professionals, and that’s because of Belichick (the coach).

  13. didnthearwhat says:
    March 31, 2020 at 9:21 am
    —-

    Lifelong Browns fan here, never a fan of the Patriots, but I gotta set the record straight on this one. BB is not the reason why the Browns stopped winning. That was Art Modell. Do I think BB made mistakes with Kosar and other things? Yes. But he is not the reason for where they ended up.

    And again – not a Pats fan (at all) but I am a fan of the game. I don’t do GOATs. Too many differences between eras and even seasons sometimes. But give Bill his due. I have a strange feeling that others will soon realize what some of us have always knows – that dude is the architect. Everyone else was just a piece of the construction.

    ——————

    Kosar was already there and Modell wouldn’t let BB move on and start Testaverde.

    Good post otherwise. Brady was the worst player on the team last year in terms of reaching his own personal ceiling. Worst season I’ve ever seen him play.

  15. didnthearwhat says:
    March 31, 2020 at 9:21 am

    4

    32

    ———————

    Have you been in a coma? Everything you typed is literally wrong and incorrect.

    Parcells was a .500 or sub .500 coach without BB. He literally had to have BB as his personal DC to be able to even be a good coach.

    BB drafted and developed Brady. Read it again if necessary. He benched Bledsoe due to his fading skills in a faster game.

    He doesn’t do any stabbing in the back at all. He’s the one who has been stabbed in the back.

    Lastly, Jim Brown called BB the most generous athlete or coach to ever come through Cleveland in terms of money and time invested in the community. That’s probably changed over time, but up until 15 years ago, that’s what Jim Brown said.

    You are literally clueless and have no info.

  16. ikeclanton says:
    March 31, 2020 at 9:25 am

    Time to reset the buttons and let Bill overhaul half the team. It was inevitable. Let’s see what he can do evaluating, coaching, and plugging in new guys. His track record at this is better than anyone, so I’m betting on him.

    6

    1

    ——————-

    What’s funny is, skill set to skill set Adrian Phillips is better than Duron Harmon. This had to with value as much as some bogus “cap hell”.

    BB got younger and basically has a player that gives him MORE for the money.

    All the best to Harmon, but BB just got faster and better.

  18. LOL BROWNS FANS STILL UPSET THAT BB BENCHED KOSAR!!!!!!!!!!!! You will forever be losers.

    ——————————————————————————————–
    didnthearwhat says:
    March 31, 2020 at 9:21 am
  19. Let’s make no mistake: BB is the greatest coach of all time. Chess/checkers & all the rest.

    Equally as true: BB is the most overrated GM of all time.

    He has never drafted that well. Most Patriots drafts of the past decade have been middlin’ at best. As for FA’s, he has always benefited from good & great players wanting to play w/ the GOAT QB, and often taking pay cuts to do so. We see that now w/ so many FA’s wanting to go to Tampa.

    He won’t have that anymore. BB the coach generally makes BB the GM look better than he is, since he can coach up anyone, but it’s going to be a very interesting new era in New England.

  20. didnthearwhat says:
    March 31, 2020 at 9:21 am
    Bill’s so caring. “You’ll love Detroit “, all this guy cares about is himself, but tries to be a good guy as he shakes your hand and stabs you in the back simultaneously.

    —————————-
    Not sure how you concluded that. The article explained it pretty clearly, as did Harmon, that Belichick focuses on the team and does whats best for the team. Harmon even acknowledged that he understood why this was better for the team and agreed.

    BTW, having gone to school just outside Detroit (Cranbrook in Bloomfield Hills is not far away) I can say it’s not the cesspool of misery some folks like to paint it as. Sure it’s got some pretty ugly spots, most cities do. But there is plenty to enjoy there too.

  21. “Look, it’s just at the point where we have to make some moves and we just paid Dev; it’s just going to be really tough to really do anything, or get anything done in free agency if we don’t do this'”

    Remember this the next time Pats fans try to mock another team for being burdened by an excessive contract or being in cap hell.

  22. “You’ll love Detroit” =

    “A whole bunch of your old friends are there getting paid while losing. You’ve already got rings – go get your $ without having to play meaningful games past October. And you’ll play at least 9 games a year in a dome without this New England weather. Bob will probably call tomorrow asking for another guy or two. Who is your best friend here? We’ll trade him too. You can get an apartment together!”

  23. After reading these comments from Harmon, I have a feeling Harmon will be a future Belichick assistant, with his former Rutgers teammate, Steve Belichcik.

