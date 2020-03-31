Eagles postpone season ticket payments indefinitely

Getty Images

The Eagles are one of the latest NFL teams to inform their season ticket buyers of a change to the date that their next payments are due and they aren’t setting a date for when those payments will be due at this point.

First payments were made on March 16 and the next one was scheduled for April 16, but the team sent an email on Tuesday informing buyers that the date has been postponed indefinitely due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The timing of future payments will be determined and communicated at a later date,” the Eagles said, via Paul Domowitch of the Philadelphia Inquirer. “We are closely monitoring developments and will evaluate every option to ensure that you have the flexibility to make your scheduled payments within a reasonable time. As an organization, we want you to know that we are here for you and we want to be supportive of you during this difficult time.”

The Ravens also announced a delay in their payment schedule on Tuesday and more than half of the league’s teams have altered those schedules in response to the pandemic.