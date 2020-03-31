Expanded playoffs likely won’t result in a flood of losing teams

The NFL likely will be expanding the playoffs from 12 to 14 teams today. That likely won’t result in a bunch of losing teams qualifying as the No. 7 seed in either conference moving forward.

According to the NFL, a 14-team format since the playoffs expanded to 12 teams in 1990 would have resulted in 60 more playoff teams. Of those, 44 would have had a winning record. That’s 73.3 percent.

Another 15 would have qualified with a .500 record. That’s 25 percent.

Only one team of 60 — 1.6 percent of all extra playoff teams — would have made it with a losing record.

Expansion to 14 teams also will keep the NFL at No. 3 among all major American sports when it comes to the percentage of teams to qualify for the postseason. In the NBA, 16 of 30 teams (53.3 percent) make it to the playoffs. In the NHL, 16 of 31 teams (51.6 percent) qualify for the playoffs.

In the NFL, 14 of 32 teams (43.7 percent) will make it, under the expanded format. Only Major League Baseball, with 10 of 30 teams (30 percent) qualifying, has a lower percentage.

Few from within the league are complaining about expanded playoffs. At the Scouting Combine last month, the coaches and General Managers who were asked about the issue during interviews on PFT Live unanimously supported it.

And for good reason. For many coaches and General Managers who are on the hot seat, the job-saving mandate is to make the playoffs. If/when the playoffs expand, each embattled coach or G.M. will have one more seat at the postseason table to try to grab.

10 responses to “Expanded playoffs likely won’t result in a flood of losing teams

  1. I think its a win-win. People complaining about it watering down the competition likely don’t realize that a 3rd wild card team often has a better record than a 4th division winning team.

    Also, it makes the #1 seed extremely important. Not only do you get home-field throughout, you get a bye. Whereas before, as long as you got the #2 seed you were ok in terms of having a bye.

  2. 26.6% of the teams making it with a .500 record or worse is bad enough. 8-8 is not worthy of taking up a playoff spot.

  3. I don’t disagree with that assessment, but wouldn’t it be fun if one of those losing teams made it to the Super Bowl and won the whole thing?

  4. So what you’re saying is that only three out of four playoff teams will have a winning record under the new format? While it may not result in a flood of losing teams, it will result is a flood of complaints from the sports media (many of whom are promoting this change) every time we see a playoff team at .500 or below.

    This makes the regular season that much less meaningful.

  7. Don’t like expanded playoffs because it still rewards garbage division winners.

  8. Only one team of 60 — 1.6 percent of all extra playoff teams — would have made it with a losing record.
    ////////
    I feel like people needed to see that again, as PFT peeps don’t like the expanded idea. I happen to love it. More football!

  9. huh just start at the 2010 season and move up to now. you would’ve had 5 or 6 8-8/7-9 teams that would’ve made it.

  10. For 30 years with 12 teams involved the playoffs have been great. For the NFL to add more teams is playing with fire…don’t do it.

