Expanded playoffs likely won’t result in a flood of losing teams

The NFL likely will be expanding the playoffs from 12 to 14 teams today. That likely won’t result in a bunch of losing teams qualifying as the No. 7 seed in either conference moving forward.

According to the NFL, a 14-team format since the playoffs expanded to 12 teams in 1990 would have resulted in 60 more playoff teams. Of those, 44 would have had a winning record. That’s 73.3 percent.

Another 15 would have qualified with a .500 record. That’s 25 percent.

Only one team of 60 — 1.6 percent of all extra playoff teams — would have made it with a losing record.

Expansion to 14 teams also will keep the NFL at No. 3 among all major American sports when it comes to the percentage of teams to qualify for the postseason. In the NBA, 16 of 30 teams (53.3 percent) make it to the playoffs. In the NHL, 16 of 31 teams (51.6 percent) qualify for the playoffs.

In the NFL, 14 of 32 teams (43.7 percent) will make it, under the expanded format. Only Major League Baseball, with 10 of 30 teams (30 percent) qualifying, has a lower percentage.

Few from within the league are complaining about expanded playoffs. At the Scouting Combine last month, the coaches and General Managers who were asked about the issue during interviews on PFT Live unanimously supported it.

And for good reason. For many coaches and General Managers who are on the hot seat, the job-saving mandate is to make the playoffs. If/when the playoffs expand, each embattled coach or G.M. will have one more seat at the postseason table to try to grab.