Frank Reich: Jacoby Brissett wasn’t happy, but is “a good teammate”

Jacoby Brissett showed poise last year, taking over the Colts after the surprise retirement of Andrew Luck during the preseason and leading them to a strong start.

Likewise, he’s going to have to handle another unexpected turn in his career path this season.

Via Zak Keefer of TheAthletic.com, Colts coach Frank Reich said he called his former starting quarterback to break the news that the Colts were signing veteran Philip Rivers to replace him.

“Obviously he wasn’t happy,” Reich said. “But he’s a good teammate and will handle it.”

Brissett was decidedly decent over the course of last season for the Colts, tailing off after the momentum of a 5-2 start was slowed by a midseason knee injury.

The Colts didn’t seem to have any interest in Tom Brady, but viewed Rivers as an upgrade, and the deal was done quickly.

Reich called the chance to add Rivers “a crazy, unique opportunity,” and said they haven’t seen “any physical drop-off,” in his play.

That’s what teams who sign old quarterbacks always say, but Brissett is looking at going into the final year of his contract as an expensive backup. They cut Brian Hoyer (who completed the circle by going back to New England), and seem content hanging onto Brissett as insurance.