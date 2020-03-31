Isaiah McKenzie: Now that Tom Brady is gone, it’s Bills’ time to take over

Posted by Charean Williams on March 31, 2020, 4:14 PM EDT
In the past 19 seasons, the Patriots have won the AFC East 17 times. They finished second twice, missing the postseason despite winning records in 2002 and 2008.

Tom Brady tore an anterior cruciate ligament in the season opener in 2008 and missed the final 15 games.

So in the 18 seasons Brady played the majority of games for the Patriots, they won the division 17 times.

The Bills, Dolphins and Jets didn’t stand a chance. (Of course, some will argue that the Jets, Dolphins and Bills ARE the reason the Patriots won the division that much.)

In any event, Brady now is in Tampa, seemingly leaving the AFC East up for grabs for the first time in a long time.

“It’s a great situation,” Bills receiver Isaiah McKenzie said, via video posted by Thad Brown of WROC-TV. “I cheered [Brady’s departure], because he’s a great player. You can’t take that away from him. Him leaving, our team is stacked. The last two years we’ve been giving him a run for his money, but now that he’s gone, it’s going to be the Bills time to take over.”

22 responses to “Isaiah McKenzie: Now that Tom Brady is gone, it’s Bills’ time to take over

  1. Pats could be a 6 win team in 2020, so the Bills should be the favorites for the division.

  2. Bill will be “I can’t win if opponent scores 20 points” kind of coach he used to be.

  5. “some will argue that the Jets, Dolphins and Bills ARE the reason the Patriots won the division that much”

    This shouldn’t be encouraged. The numbers show the rest of the division has been no worse than average. Also, the Pats have had the same winning percentage against everyone – division, rest of the NFL, playoff teams – it’s all comparable. Anyone who thinks the Pats just sleepwalk through their division games hasn’t been paying attention.

    The faces may change more in other divisions, but look at the outcomes – almost every division has stinkers, every year. The Pats remaining consistent through so many changes is what has held down the other three teams.

  6. He’s not wrong.

    If not now, when? The time has never been better.

    No excuses for Daboll and Allen, you got all the tools you need to take the next step.

  7. Ya see? Here we go!

    1. Bulletin board.
    2. Even this dope actually thinks Brady played his best the last 2 regular seasons, but the facts and the eye test prove otherwise. It’s comical to watch.

    This guy has no idea that NE will be a better complementary football team in 2020 than they were this past year and it will be glorious to see this guy’s face in December.

    Buffalo is not stacked or loaded at all. I know exactly what they do on both sides of the ball, as does BB, which is why NE beats them all the time. It’s not just Brady himself. They’re a paper tiger in the AFC like Tenn. They’re also in cap hell and then will need to pay Josh Allen after 2021. The Diggs deal with that contract is as bad as Sammy Watkins’s deal and draft picks lost in KC. It’s just not good management, not that I would expect this low IQ guy to know that. lol

    —————————–

    In 2001, Pats were 0-2 when Brady took over. According to the opinions of experts, there are FIVE 0-2 teams they expected had better chance making playoff.

    With the pay cut by Brady, without having to pay 10 million dollar WR, Belichick still couldn’t put together a stable teams.

    But hey, if low IQ means happiness and delusions, just enjoy it, right?

  10. Buffalo is nowhere near “cap hell”. That’s demonstrably false. And the Diggs deal is nothing like the Watkins deal. Diggs is a proven NFL talent whereas Watkins had never stepped onto an NFL playing field, and he didn’t exactly light it up. And the “low IQ guy” comment is just sad on your part.

  12. All the supposed great coaches need the stars to win. Look at how great Steve Kerr was with the Warriors this season, Phil Jackson with the Knicks, Bill Belichick without Tom Brady…..it’s gonna happen, and it’s about time-

  13. gimmeabruschi says:
    March 31, 2020 at 4:16 pm
    Pats could be a 6 win team in 2020, so the Bills should be the favorites for the division.

    15 13 Rate This

    —————

    enough with the posing as a pats fan

    you and “patssbchampsforlice” are moronic and jealous Jets fans

  14. William Lee says:
    March 31, 2020 at 4:55 pm

    —————————–

    0

    1

    ——————-

    What on earth are you talking about, Mr. Reading Comprehension?

    BB is doing with Stidham now what he did with Brady in 2001 when BB asked Brady to just manage the game, run the ball, don’t turn it over and let the D and STs help him.

    They then won SB 36.

    I mean, what is your point exactly? BB is brilliant at what he does? I agree!

    LOL!!!

  15. footballismybusiness says:
    March 31, 2020 at 4:34 pm

    He’ll take some heat for his comments but I love the confidence!

    4

    4

    ————————-

    You do realize Pats UDFA rookie, Jakobi Meyers had better numbers than this guy last year, right?

    If Jakobi Meyers ran his mouth towards Buffalo right now, I’d be ticked off.

    See the difference between the two franchises? LOL!

    I mean, you cannot make this stuff up. NE will never be a bad team as long as BB is there. It’s just that simple.

  18. Until Buf, Miami or Jests actually do it, it’s just Blah Blah Blah to my ears….

    ——————————————-

    It is real.

    Rex Ryan believes Patriots letting Tom Brady get away is ‘huge mistake’

    “I don’t think they realize how huge a loss this is gonna be. It’s easy to dismiss – ‘well, Tom Brady’s getting older, he’s old, this and that.’ Yeah, he was still the best player you had on offense. So to me, I’m excited to see the demise of the Patriots, so to speak.

    I faced Belichick one game without Tom Brady at quarterback, and they were 3-0 at the time. And we went to Foxboro with … an average Buffalo Bills team, and not only did we beat them, we shut them out 18-0. Does it make a difference? It makes a huge difference, and they’re getting ready to find out.”

  19. I love the “cap hell” comment. Tylaw, do you even know anything about the Bills? You also called Shaq Lawson a “bust.” You obviously didn’t watch him play last year. All over the field. I was sad to lose him.

    And please – this is hardly bulletin board material. Do professional athletes even do that? That’s college stuff.

    The Bills time has come. It has been an endless wait, but they finally have a GM who knows what he’s doing, ownership that gives him freedom, and excellent coach and a franchise QB (who people still seem to be underestimating).

    The years ahead look bright. It will be nice to compete w/ the Jets & Phins for the division title…

  20. footballismybusiness says:
    March 31, 2020 at 4:57 pm
    Buffalo is nowhere near “cap hell”. That’s demonstrably false. And the Diggs deal is nothing like the Watkins deal. Diggs is a proven NFL talent whereas Watkins had never stepped onto an NFL playing field, and he didn’t exactly light it up. And the “low IQ guy” comment is just sad on your part.

    3 1 Rate This

    ————-

    He does. He has a low iq. He had worse production last year than Jakobi Meyers and Brady was ignoring Meyers. lol

    Yes, when Josh Allen comes due after this season and when KC pays Mahomes, you go right into cap hell. Instead of renting overrated Diggs a and being fleeced for picks, that money needs to go to Allen ahead of schedule, like after this season.

    Get it? The Chiefs are entering a raging cap hell, with limited picks, and overpayments everywhere. It ‘s good thing they won and Brady was busy pouting because that’s it for KC for a while. I said this last year when they overpaid Mathieu, Clark, Hill, etc. You can’t overpay that many people and not it expect it to backfire.

    This alone proves why Brady had it so good. Mike Greenberg’s analysis in this subject matter is also way off.

    Everyone will see how vital a healthy cap recipe teambuild is as or more important than the qb position. Good lord, Brady benefitted from this at the start if his career in NE for crying out loud.

    Everyone will see why it is far more than just Brady.

    It’s myth, even knowing how great he was. Not is, but was.

  21. BB is doing with Stidham now what he did with Brady in 2001 when BB asked Brady to just manage the game, run the ball, don’t turn it over and let the D and STs help him.

    ——————————————

    LOL, Ask yourself : do you rather see the offense of your favorite team 50 yards with 6 passes, or moving 50 yards with 2 passes?

    and if the QB can move 50 yards with 6 passes, his team doesn’t have to pay big for WR, doesn’t it?

    Then, ask why other QB don’t play the way that is better for their teams, OK? you are too naive to talk about football.

  22. William Lee says:
    March 31, 2020 at 5:20 pm
    Until Buf, Miami or Jests actually do it, it’s just Blah Blah Blah to my ears….

    ——————————————-

    It is real.

    Rex Ryan believes Patriots letting Tom Brady get away is ‘huge mistake’

    “I don’t think they realize how huge a loss this is gonna be. It’s easy to dismiss – ‘well, Tom Brady’s getting older, he’s old, this and that.’ Yeah, he was still the best player you had on offense. So to me, I’m excited to see the demise of the Patriots, so to speak.

    I faced Belichick one game without Tom Brady at quarterback, and they were 3-0 at the time. And we went to Foxboro with … an average Buffalo Bills team, and not only did we beat them, we shut them out 18-0. Does it make a difference? It makes a huge difference, and they’re getting ready to find out.”

    0 1 Rate This

    —————-
    lol!!!!!!!!

    Your source is Rex Ryan the biggest narcissist windbag this side of Trumpy or Joe Exotic?

    lol!!!!

    It can’t be made up! Can’t.

    Rex Ryan loves to promote himself in any way possible to make sure gullible people like you don’t forget about him. You can’t see that?

    My goodness.

