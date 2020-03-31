Isaiah McKenzie: Now that Tom Brady is gone, it’s Bills’ time to take over

Getty Images

In the past 19 seasons, the Patriots have won the AFC East 17 times. They finished second twice, missing the postseason despite winning records in 2002 and 2008.

Tom Brady tore an anterior cruciate ligament in the season opener in 2008 and missed the final 15 games.

So in the 18 seasons Brady played the majority of games for the Patriots, they won the division 17 times.

The Bills, Dolphins and Jets didn’t stand a chance. (Of course, some will argue that the Jets, Dolphins and Bills ARE the reason the Patriots won the division that much.)

In any event, Brady now is in Tampa, seemingly leaving the AFC East up for grabs for the first time in a long time.

“It’s a great situation,” Bills receiver Isaiah McKenzie said, via video posted by Thad Brown of WROC-TV. “I cheered [Brady’s departure], because he’s a great player. You can’t take that away from him. Him leaving, our team is stacked. The last two years we’ve been giving him a run for his money, but now that he’s gone, it’s going to be the Bills time to take over.”