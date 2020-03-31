It’s Cowboys night on Football Week in America

Getty Images

How ’bout them Cowboys, indeed.

Tuesday’s installment of Football Week in America on NBCSN consists of a Dallas doubleheader.

First, it’s Tony Romo’s debut as a starting quarterback from 2006, against the Panthers. Then comes the first game ever played at Cowboys Stadium in 2009, a wild, back-and-forth rivalry game against the Giants that resulted in the ordinarily mild-mannered Eli Manning defacing a concrete column in the locker room.

Al Michaels and John Madden call the first game, and Al Michaels and Cris Collinsworth handle the second game. It all gets started at 7:00 p.m. ET, only on NBCSN.