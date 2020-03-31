Jaguars looking for a “big jump” from Gardner Minshew

Getty Images

The Jaguars’ trade of Nick Foles to the Bears for a fourth-round draft choice became official Tuesday. That leaves Gardner Minshew as the Jaguars’ starter.

Minshew earned the job, going 6-6 as a rookie.

The Jaguars believe Minshew is capable of even more this season. Otherwise, they wouldn’t have traded Foles.

“Obviously, we want to see a big jump,” Marrone said. “We’re excited for him. It’s a great opportunity. He’s not going to change the way he is. He’s a hard-working kid who has a lot of potential. We’ve got to make sure everyone around him is doing their job and doing it at a high level.”

Minshew will have to learn a new offense with Jay Gruden taking over as offensive coordinator. The team’s offseason program is scheduled to begin April 20, but it will be virtual instead of on-field.

“When Phase 1 [of the offseason program] actually opens up, then we’ll be able to get our players material that they need,” Marrone said. “Obviously, there are going to be some new things that we’re going to have to learn.

“Gardner works at a very high level, so I’m not concerned about that. He’s working extremely hard. He’s doing everything he can [right now]. I think we’ve just got to get him in here and start practicing at some point and see what he can do as far as with him and Jay and the system – and what he likes, what we’ve got to get him better at, improve at, then really work him on the things he did well – and really fine tune a lot of those things.”