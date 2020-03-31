Jaguars scored with Jalen Ramsey trade, taking similar approach with Yannick Ngakoue

Posted by Michael David Smith on March 31, 2020, 9:17 AM EDT
During the 2019 season, it became clear that Jalen Ramsey was not long for Jacksonville. But the Jaguars, instead of openly shopping him, played it close to the vest and said they wouldn’t let go of Ramsey until they got the right price. Eventually, they got the right price: Two first-round picks and a fourth-round pick from the Rams.

Now the Jaguars hope to do the same with Yannick Ngakoue.

Mike Garafolo of NFL Media reports that the Jaguars have heard from multiple teams interested in trading for Ngakoue. But the Jaguars maintain that they won’t give Ngakoue away and will demand substantial value in return.

That’s consistent with how the Jaguars talked about Ramsey in the weeks leading up to his trade, and in the case of Ramsey it worked. Rather than rushing to trade Ramsey as soon as Ramsey started making noises about being an unhappy camper, the Jaguars took their time and got a good deal.

Ngakoue has already said he won’t sign a long-term deal with the Jaguars and wants to continue his career elsewhere, but that doesn’t mean the Jaguars don’t have any leverage in trade talks. Thanks to the franchise tag they have Ngakoue’s rights, and they can hold onto those rights until they get the price they want. Last year the Seahawks did something similar with Frank Clark, franchising him and then trading him just before the draft, when the Chiefs offered a first-round pick and a second-round pick.

What kind of compensation the Jaguars can get for Ngakoue remains to be seen, but the Jaguars have shown they’ll take their time in a trade until they get an offer to their liking.

17 responses to “Jaguars scored with Jalen Ramsey trade, taking similar approach with Yannick Ngakoue

  2. Don’t sleep on the Jaguars. If things go right, we could be 4-12 and threaten the Texans for 3rd place in the division.

  3. Don’t forget to mention the downside that comes with this: some teams never end up getting the price they want, and thus lose the player for much less or even nothing. That, for example, happened with Seattle and Earl Thomas; rather than take what would have become the 58th overall pick in 2019, Seattle held out for better, didn’t get it, and wound up with only with a compensation pick (101st overall) in 2020.

  5. They haven’t scored unless they get an excellent player with the 20th pick in the draft which, based on past drafts, is highly unlikely. People get too excited about draft picks. Ramsey is the real deal. The 20th pick will be someone like Adrian Clayborn, Kendall Wright, Darron Lee, Garrett Bolles, or Frank Ragnow. Eh, I’ll take Ramsey.

  6. Man I kinda forgot how much the Rams gave up for Ramsey. And I don’t think he signed a new deal or extension so the Rams gave up all that and then they gotta pay up knowing if they don’t resign him, they effectively gave away all those top picks

  7. I mean, Jalen Ramsey and Yannick Ngakoue were the two best players on that elite 2017 defense, and both still in their mid-20s. So is trading them away for draft picks really a win?

    If the Jaguars don’t want to play their best two players of the past decade In the prime of their careers, who are they saving the money for?

  8. Yes, but the question becomes are there any team as foolish enough as the Rams to give two first round picks without signing the player to a new contract first? Oh, and now how does that trade look?

  10. Maybe the Jags should be asking themselves why all their stars want to play anywhere else.

  11. I don’t see them getting Frank Clark value for him. Probably similar to what the Chiefs got for Dee Ford.

  12. If drafting talent and trading it away equated to Super Bowl victories the Jaguars would have a full trophy case

  14. Those credit card bills are sitting in a huge pile at the Rams head office…..I don’t think you get an offer like that from anybody, even for a top player at a premium position.

  15. scoreatwill says:
    March 31, 2020 at 9:58 am
    Yes, but the question becomes are there any team as foolish enough as the Rams to give two first round picks without signing the player to a new contract first?

    Yes… the Texans have this guy, Bill O’Brien, and he’s your huckleberry

  16. This is why the franchise tag needs to go away. They had several seasons to either resign or trade and they shouldn’t be able to just tag a player keeping him from his big pay day just to get compensation for him that is what the comp picks are supposed to be for. The franchise tag was intended for teams to use for players they are intending to keep but couldn’t get a deal agreed upon on time. I hope no teams give them the compensation they are looking for and they are stuck with him this year and get stuck with their 3rd round comp pick next year.

  17. Eagles should steer clear. They need to get younger and cheaper. While Ngakoue is young, he will not be cheap and the Eagles are already top heavy enough.

