Jaguars scored with Jalen Ramsey trade, taking similar approach with Yannick Ngakoue

Getty Images

During the 2019 season, it became clear that Jalen Ramsey was not long for Jacksonville. But the Jaguars, instead of openly shopping him, played it close to the vest and said they wouldn’t let go of Ramsey until they got the right price. Eventually, they got the right price: Two first-round picks and a fourth-round pick from the Rams.

Now the Jaguars hope to do the same with Yannick Ngakoue.

Mike Garafolo of NFL Media reports that the Jaguars have heard from multiple teams interested in trading for Ngakoue. But the Jaguars maintain that they won’t give Ngakoue away and will demand substantial value in return.

That’s consistent with how the Jaguars talked about Ramsey in the weeks leading up to his trade, and in the case of Ramsey it worked. Rather than rushing to trade Ramsey as soon as Ramsey started making noises about being an unhappy camper, the Jaguars took their time and got a good deal.

Ngakoue has already said he won’t sign a long-term deal with the Jaguars and wants to continue his career elsewhere, but that doesn’t mean the Jaguars don’t have any leverage in trade talks. Thanks to the franchise tag they have Ngakoue’s rights, and they can hold onto those rights until they get the price they want. Last year the Seahawks did something similar with Frank Clark, franchising him and then trading him just before the draft, when the Chiefs offered a first-round pick and a second-round pick.

What kind of compensation the Jaguars can get for Ngakoue remains to be seen, but the Jaguars have shown they’ll take their time in a trade until they get an offer to their liking.