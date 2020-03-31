Jalen Mills changing numbers as he changes positions

Getty Images

Jalen Mills decided to stick with the Eagles after talking to other teams as a free agent this month, but the team he’s playing for will be one of the only things remaining the same for him.

Mills is moving to safety after playing cornerback during his first four years with the team. Mills said that no other team talked to him about making that change and said he’s “betting on myself” by way of explaining why he’s embraced the change. Mills will also be switching his number from No. 31 to No. 21 as part of the fresh start.

“Recreating myself. I’m at a new position,” Mills said, via Martin Frank of the Delaware News Journal.

Mills played a hybrid role in the defensive backfield at points last season and the team signed Will Parks to go along with Rodney McLeod as options at safety. They also traded for Darius Slay and signed Nickell Robey-Coleman in moves to bolster the cornerback group ahead of next season.