John Elway on Phillip Lindsay extension: No guarantees, but we’ll see what we can do

Getty Images

Broncos General Manager John Elway said early this month that the team would take a look at extending running back Phillip Lindsay’s contract after free agency and he addressed that possibility again during a Tuesday conference call.

It was the first time that the topic came up for discussion since the Broncos signed Melvin Gordon to a two-year, $16 million contract as a free agent. Elway said that the team felt it was important to have a strong one-two punch in the backfield and that a new deal for Lindsay is still something they’ll consider.

“I’ve talked to Phillip’s agent and we’ll see what happens and what we can do later on,” Elway said, via Nicki Jhabvala of TheAthletic.com. “That’s not a guarantee either way, but we’ll see what we can do later on.”

Lindsay’s agent Mike McCartney told Jhabvala that he had a “very good conversation” with Elway and that he hopes “the Broncos will do right by a player who has not only exceeded expectations on the field but embodies everything about the culture they’re trying to build over there.”

If there’s no extension, Lindsay will be on track for restricted free agency after the 2019 season.