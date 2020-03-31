Las Vegas could host 2022 draft

Getty Images

Las Vegas won’t host the 2020 draft as scheduled because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The NFL instead will hold a made-for-TV virtual draft April 23-25.

It stands to reason that Las Vegas will get another chance at a later date.

NFL Executive Vice President Peter O’Reilly said on a conference call Tuesday that the league is considering holding the 2022 draft in Las Vegas. The NFL still has to work with the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority, but it is a consideration.

The 2021 draft is scheduled for Cleveland and 2023 for Kansas City.

So 2022 is the earliest the NFL draft can try again in Las Vegas.