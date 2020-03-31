NBC, CBS would televise the two extra wild-card games

Posted by Mike Florio on March 31, 2020, 9:35 AM EDT
Getty Images

If the owners choose to expand the playoffs by two games, those two games already have TV homes.

As reported by Albert Breer of SI.com (via Sports Business Daily), the agenda for Tuesday’s conference calls explains that the league already has negotiated deals with NBC and CBS to broadcast the extra wild-card games.

If at least 24 owners approve the notion of adding playoff teams (really, who would oppose it?), the 14-team field would become effective in 2020, with seven teams per conference and only two teams getting bye weeks.

The No. 1 seeds would sit out the wild-card round; the No. 2 and No. 7 seeds, the No. 3 and No. 6 seeds, and the No. 4 and No. 5 seeds would square off.

It’s unclear when the extra two games would be played. The easy answer becomes a two-day tripleheader, with games at or around 1:00 p.m. ET, 4:30 p.m. ET, and 8:30 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

A higher rating, and more revenue, could be generated by moving the early-afternoon Saturday game to Monday night. This would require the league to guarantee that the winner wouldn’t play until the following Sunday.

10 responses to “NBC, CBS would televise the two extra wild-card games

  1. So Fox gets most of the other playoff games. Cool.

    I like the playoff coverage by CBS and FOX, but NBC has horrible studio and or on the field analysts.

  3. Keep Monday night for regular season. Playoffs are made for weekends with lots of beer and food!

  5. Money, Money, Money…. That’s all they care about.
    As much as I hate to see this pandemic striking all over the world, I hope that these rich people who run or play professional sports get a heavy dose of reality in regard how fortunate they are.
    We — the average fans — deal with financial worries all the time while they worry about how many millions more they are going to get.
    I feel sorry for anyone who is struggling to keep afloat during this awful time, but I have very little sympathy for these fat cats who never consider the fans when they demand to be paid all these millions.
    Honestly, I couldn’t care less if the season is cancelled. They are ruining the game by having a phony Commissioner, adding another game to the schedule, by adding more playoff teams, by playing games in other countries, by playing games on Thursday nights, by all the rules changes, and by gouging the people who foot the bill — the fans.
    I love football and always will. But this present day NFL has really soured me on their product in a lot of ways. More and more, I have turned away from the game and in over 55 years of watching it, I never thought that would be possible.

  7. Why couldn’t Booger McBooger do those added games – he would be cheap – he doesn’t need help in the booth since he knows everything and his word is the final word on everything. Heck, he’s so talented he could do the pre-game and post game shows all by himself too. Pay him a couple of Big Macs and you’ve got the makings of a real talented football presentation.

    (drip drip drip the sarcasm)

  10. There’s likely not going to be a 2020 football season, no way folks are going back to stadiums in a couple months.

