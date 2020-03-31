NBC, Telemundo, Peacock get Sunday Night wild-card game

Getty Images

The NFL will play six games in two days on wild-card weekend, and the six-game extravaganza will end with a game on NBC.

The NFL announced on Tuesday that one of the two extra games will be televised by NBC on Sunday night. The game also will be televised by Telemundo, and it will stream on NBC’s new Peacock service.

Launching later this year, Peacock is the NBC answer to streaming platforms like Disney+, Netflix, and Hulu. In 2021, Peacock becomes the exclusive home for all episodes of The Office.

The six wild-card games will be played in roughly the same three windows as Sundays during football season — 1:00 p.m. ET, 4:25 p.m. ET, and 8:20 p.m. ET.