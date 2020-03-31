NFL expands playoffs to 14 teams

Getty Images

It’s official: The 2020 season will conclude with a 14-team playoff.

The NFL owners voted via conference call to expand the playoffs, adding an additional wild card team in each conference.

The playoffs will now feature the four division winners in each conference as well as three wild card teams in each conference. The team with the No. 1 seed will earn not only home-field advantage throughout the playoffs but also the only bye week.

The first weekend of the playoffs will include six games, with six division winners hosting six wild card teams. There will be three games on Saturday, January 9, 2021 and three on Sunday, January 10, 2021. CBS and NBC will each broadcast one of the additional games.

Although some have criticized the expanded playoffs as potentially watering down the regular season, it was an easy call for owners, as the two additional playoff games will bring in significant television revenue.