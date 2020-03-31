NFL is planning for a full season with full stadiums

Posted by Mike Florio on March 31, 2020, 3:44 PM EDT
At a time when the entire American sports industry is shut down (with very limited exceptions) due to the coronavirus pandemic, the NFL intends to not lose 2020 regular-season games to the crisis.

During a conference call with reporters held on Tuesday, NFL general counsel Jeff Pash said the league is planning for a full season.

“That’s my expectation,” Pash said. “Am I certain? I’m not certain I will be here tomorrow. But I’m planning on it, and I’m planning on a full season.”

Pash separately said that the season would begin on time, and that the games would be played before fans in full stadiums (or, in some cities, stadiums that would not be full unrelated to the virus). He nevertheless acknowledged that much will depend on the public-health situation. But he mentioned that the modeling the league has received suggests that “we may not have to get very far down that road.”

It’s hard to imagine the NFL playing a full season that would begin as scheduled on Thursday, September 10, with the Chiefs hanging a banner to kick off the campaign. The league is nevertheless optimistic, at least for now, that circumstances will allow that game and the next 255 — followed by 13 postseason games — to happen.

8 responses to "NFL is planning for a full season with full stadiums

  3. Based on the manner in which people are continuing to behave, the NFL is dreaming if they think there is going to be a full, or any season.

  4. Of course that’s what they’re planning if you’re paying attention to the numbers of new cases it’s already starting to diminish, and they are planning on lifting all orders, and getting most schools back in session the first week of May for those states that have cancelled them completely. Since the season doesn’t start until September why wouldn’t the NFL be ready? I mean most people hate the preseason as it is so it’s no loss if those games get cancelled…Bring it on let’s get this season going!!

  5. …. and I’m planning on hitting the MEGA MILLIONS and POWER BALL on consecutive nights as well. This is only just getting started. We may not even reach the apex of the infection curve until July or August and only then does it mean we will start to see a reduction in infections. It’s not like it’s one day gonna go poof and everything goes back to normal and we can start packing stadiums again.

  8. Denial is the first stage of grieving. At the very least, football season will be delayed this year.

