Panthers aren’t changing ticket payment deadlines but will work with PSL owners

The Panthers aren’t changing deadlines for season ticket payments, but they will work with individual account holders on designing payment plans if needed, Alaina Getzenberg of the Charlotte Observer reports.

The team sent an email to Personal Seat License owners Monday.

The Panthers said in a statement to The Observer they “are working with our PSL holders on a case-by-case basis. We remain in contact with them and understand that everyone has unique circumstances. We are prepared and willing to assist any of our account holders that need it.”

Many PSL season-ticket plans run from March through August with payments due on the first of each month, according to Getzenberg. However, the team typically does not contact an individual account holder about missed payments until May 1.

The ticket office will work on “doing what is best for everyone and action won’t be directly taken against PSL owners if payments aren’t in by May 1,” per Getzenberg.