PFT Live keeps rolling, even without NBC Sports Radio

Westwood One surprisingly decided earlier this month to pull the plug on NBC Sports Radio, effective tonight. Although unexpected and unfortunate, it’s hardly the end of PFT Live.

The TV show continues on NBCSN every weekday from 7:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. ET, with a re-air from 9:00 a.m. ET to 11:00 a.m ET. The audio of the live show can be heard at SiriusXM 211 and/or the TuneIn app.

All hours of all shows will be made available via the PFT Live podcast feed.

So we’re still here, even if the radio show has gone away, for now. Maybe it will come back at some point. Maybe we’ll come up with another way to expand the footprint. Maybe both.

Either way, there are plenty of ways to find our video and audio content, and we appreciate your decision to devote some of your valuable time to listening to our inane ramblings.