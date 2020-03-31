Philip Rivers knows “80 to 85 percent” of Colts offense already

Posted by Josh Alper on March 31, 2020, 11:31 AM EDT
Getty Images

If there are any offseason programs in the NFL this year, they are going to be much shorter than usual and that will leave new members of teams with less of a chance to get acclimated to new schemes in a team setting.

That will be a bigger problem for some players than others and the Colts don’t think it is going to be a problem for quarterback Philip Rivers at all. After Rivers signed with the Colts, he talked about the trust factor he had with head coach Frank Reich and offensive coordinator Nick Sirianni from their time together with the Chargers.

Rivers cited that as a big reason for his interest in the team and the familiarity with the coaches extends tot he offense as well. Reich said on Tuesday, via Stephen Holder of TheAthletic.com, that Rivers already knows “80 to 85 percent of the offense.”

While some terminology has changed since they were last together with the Chargers, having the larger concepts down should be a plus for the Colts whenever they are able to get on the field together.

Permalink 10 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

10 responses to “Philip Rivers knows “80 to 85 percent” of Colts offense already

  2. Expect to be surprised at how well Indy does next year with steady QB play to complement that defense. 11-5.

  3. Not lots to learn – indoors you can throw it long and pipe noise easier to disrupt other teams. And if that doesn’t work just make false accusations about [inset conference leader here].

  4. I hope rivers is the surprise best player in the NFL whenever this season starts.

    We all know that Lame from Baltimore will be the MVP – some things just have to follow the script.

  5. While I don’t really want to hope for the Colts to win, I do wish for Rivers to have success. He’s been a great player and a good character in the league for a very long time.

  6. If the CV continues and NFL players are playing without fans in stadiums, Philip Rivers will have an advantage because he’s played without any fans the last 2 years for the”LA” Chargers at their soccer stadium. Go Philip!

  8. Rivers is going to have a great year this year. Having a decent offensive line will extend his career a few more years.
    Spanos is just plain stupid.

  10. SWFLPC.INC says:
    March 31, 2020 at 11:33 am
    translation: “I can toss interceptions for any team“
    ———————-
    Let’s not get carried away. If his hc would had stole signals like Brady’s, and break rules on regular basis, Rivers would have won 7 Super Bowls.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!