Philip Rivers knows “80 to 85 percent” of Colts offense already

Getty Images

If there are any offseason programs in the NFL this year, they are going to be much shorter than usual and that will leave new members of teams with less of a chance to get acclimated to new schemes in a team setting.

That will be a bigger problem for some players than others and the Colts don’t think it is going to be a problem for quarterback Philip Rivers at all. After Rivers signed with the Colts, he talked about the trust factor he had with head coach Frank Reich and offensive coordinator Nick Sirianni from their time together with the Chargers.

Rivers cited that as a big reason for his interest in the team and the familiarity with the coaches extends tot he offense as well. Reich said on Tuesday, via Stephen Holder of TheAthletic.com, that Rivers already knows “80 to 85 percent of the offense.”

While some terminology has changed since they were last together with the Chargers, having the larger concepts down should be a plus for the Colts whenever they are able to get on the field together.