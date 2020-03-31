Ravens push back ticket deadline

Getty Images

The Ravens are following the lead of a number of teams, pushing their season ticket payments back because of the coronavirus outbreak.

The team announced that the deadline for final payments on season tickets had been extended from May 15 to June. 15.

Also, fans who were making monthly automated payments will not be charged in April, and those payments will come out on May 15 and June 15.

“We’re constantly monitoring the serious impact this public health crisis is having on our fans and community,” Ravens senior vice president of ticket sales and operations Baker Koppelman said in a release. “Priorities have shifted for many people, and rightfully so. We hope this adjustment offers some relief at a time when families and businesses are forced to deal with more pressing needs.”

The team also said “additional payment adjustments will be considered when appropriate,” which seems obvious considering no one knows what the next hour, much less the next day has in store.