Ray Horton compares Quinton Dunbar to “a young Richard Sherman”

Former Washington Redskins defensive backs coach Ray Horton had a specific name in mind when asked for a comparison for new Seattle Seahawks cornerback Quinton Dunbar.

His answer was a name those in Seattle are exceedingly familiar with.

“To me, it would be Richard Sherman,” Horton said, via Bob Condotta of the Seattle Times “Because of the style of play, the hands, the anticipation, the (being a) former wide receiver, the competitiveness. Really, that’s what you are getting is a young Richard Sherman. And this kid is hungry. He wants to be good.”

Sherman made a name with the Seahawks, elevating himself from a former fifth-round draft pick to a five-time Pro Bowl selection and three-time first-team All-Pro. Meanwhile, Dunbar has gone from an undrafted free agent signing in Washington to becoming a full-time starter coming off his best season before an injury ended his 2019 season.

Like Sherman, Dunbar played wide receiver in college before making the change to the defensive side of the ball. While Sherman’s move came while still at Stanford with the chance to adapt to the new position before becoming a pro, Dunbar didn’t make the switch until he got to Washington. The two are similar in stature as well with Horton adding that Dunbar’s football intelligence is among the best he’s worked with.

The Seahawks secondary has understandably regressed following the departures of Sherman, Kam Chancellor and Earl Thomas over the last three years. Dunbar’s addition will help push incumbent starters Shaquill Griffin and Tre Flowers at cornerback.

“You are getting that type of player,” Horton said. “They are going to love this kid.”