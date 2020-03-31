Bengals will release Dre Kirkpatrick

Posted by Josh Alper on March 31, 2020, 9:46 AM EDT
The Bengals’ renovation of their cornerback group will apparently include the departure of Dre Kirkpatrick.

Kirkpatrick posted a farewell message on his Instagram story on Tuesday that said he wanted to thank the fans, city and his teammates until they meet again. Tyler Dragon of the Cincinnati Enquirer reports that the Bengals are going to release the 2012 first-round pick.

A knee injury limited Kirkpatrick to six games last season, which was his fifth as a full-time starter in Cincinnati. He posted 302 tackles, 10 interceptions, three sacks and a forced fumble during his time with the team.

Kirkpatrick was set to make base salaries of $9.4 million in 2020 and 2021. The Bengals will clear over $8.2 million in cap space with the move.

The Bengals have signed former Vikings corners Trae Waynes and Mackensie Alexander along with former Titan LeShaun Sims this month. They saw Darqueze Dennard agree to a deal with the Jaguars early in free agency, but that fell apart and he remains a free agent. Cincinnati also released B.W. Webb and re-signed Torry McTyer while Tony McRae signed with the Lions.

UPDATE 10:17 a.m. ET: The Bengals have announced the move.

5 responses to “Bengals will release Dre Kirkpatrick

  1. As the team continues to clear cap space, it wouldn’t surprise me at all to see them get AJ his multi year deal before the start of the season.

  4. Don’t let the door hit you where the good Lord split you…
    PACMAN wannabe with a swagger FAR beyond his meager abilities.

    Thank God the Bengals are FINALLY doing things like a modern day NFL franchise.

  5. It was a massive mistake to give him that massive contract after a semi-ok year which was preceded by years of ineptitude. This dude was a penalty machine, had hands of stone, couldn’t tackle a grandma in a walker, and was good to get burnt on a big play at least once a game.

    It would annoy the poop out of me to see him flailing and grasping at the WR that just ran by him only to see an overthrown ball and him celebrating like he did something. Even if they had not signed a replacement, this would be addition by subtraction.

