Report: Everson Griffen interested in the Seahawks

Getty Images

A report a couple of weeks ago indicated the Seahawks may have interest in defensive end Everson Griffen. Now comes word the feeling is mutual.

Chris Tomasson of the Pioneer Press reports that Griffen “definitely has interest” in signing with the Seahawks.

Griffen has a connection with the Seahawks, having played for coach Pete Carroll at USC.

Griffen likely won’t sign until Jadeveon Clowney does, Tomasson adds.

If Clowney returns to Seattle, Griffen is expected to go elsewhere. But if Clowney doesn’t re-sign with the Seahawks, then Griffen could head west.

Clowney’s offseason surgery to repair a core muscle complicates things as team doctors are unable to conduct physicals on free agents because of the COVID-19 pandemic. In recent days, a report in the Seattle Times wondered whether Clowney might wait until training camp to sign a new deal.

Either way, it seems likely the Seahawks land either Clowney or Griffen. Clowney is ranked third on PFT’s list of top 25 remaining free agents and Griffen is sixth.