Report: NFL still plans to play full 16-game season, possibly delayed

Getty Images

The NFL seems to realize there’s not going to be any offseason programs this year, and that the soonest they might be able to resume actual football business would be training camp.

But there are indications they’re at least considering when that might happen.

According to longtime New York-based NFL writer Gary Myers, the league still plans to play a full 16-game season, with one possibility a delayed start to the season.

He’s careful to point out that no such contingency plans have been discussed with teams (which seems like a fairly important step), and it’s admittedly early in the process.

With a nation that doesn’t know what to expect on a day-to-day basis because of the coronavirus outbreak, trying to make plans for what September could look like could be a gigantic waste of time.

But there should be some degree of planning happening, even for a league which has taken a business-as-usual approach to the offseason business of free agency and the draft.