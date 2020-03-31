Report: Sheldon Rankins should return in time for training camp

Getty Images

Saints defensive tackle Sheldon Rankins ruptured his Achilles in the team’s first playoff game in the 2018 season. He returned to action in Week Four of 2019.

He made seven tackles and two sacks in 10 appearances before his other leg flared up.

Rankins required surgery that “essentially preempted what could have led to an Achilles rupture,” Nick Underhill of New Orleans Football reports.

Rankins is working his way back from that, training in Indianapolis, and should be ready for training camp, per Underhill.

Rankins, who turns 26 this week, made 40 tackles and eight sacks in starting all 16 games in 2018. In his four-year career, he has 96 tackles and 16 sacks.