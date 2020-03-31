Report: Vikings discussing long-term deal with Anthony Harris

Getty Images

The Vikings reportedly put out word after franchising Anthony Harris that the safety was available for a mid- to late-round draft choice. It was presumed the Vikings would trade Harris.

Not so fast.

Chris Tomasson of the Pioneer Press reports that the Vikings have been “actively discussing” a long-term contract with Harris. Now, there is “increased belief” inside the team that Harris will play for Minnesota in 2020.

The Vikings have until July 15 to work out a long-term deal with Harris or he will play under the $11.441 million tag.

Harris’ preference is to sign a long-term deal with Minnesota, per Tomasson, and Harris wants to be among the highest-paid safeties in the NFL. That would put his yearly average somewhere around $14 million per season.

The Vikings have Pro Bowl safety Harrison Smith with cap numbers of $10.75 million in 2020 and $10.25 million in 2021.

Harris’ return would help a secondary that has seen cornerback Xavier Rhodes, cornerback Trae Waynes, primary nickelback Mackensie Alexander, backup safety Andrew Sendejo and backup safety Jayron Kearse depart this offseason.

Harris, 28, made 60 tackles, six interceptions and 11 pass breakups last season in his fifth season in Minnesota.