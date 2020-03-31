Report: Vikings discussing long-term deal with Anthony Harris

Posted by Charean Williams on March 31, 2020, 6:02 PM EDT
The Vikings reportedly put out word after franchising Anthony Harris that the safety was available for a mid- to late-round draft choice. It was presumed the Vikings would trade Harris.

Not so fast.

Chris Tomasson of the Pioneer Press reports that the Vikings have been “actively discussing” a long-term contract with Harris. Now, there is “increased belief” inside the team that Harris will play for Minnesota in 2020.

The Vikings have until July 15 to work out a long-term deal with Harris or he will play under the $11.441 million tag.

Harris’ preference is to sign a long-term deal with Minnesota, per Tomasson, and Harris wants to be among the highest-paid safeties in the NFL. That would put his yearly average somewhere around $14 million per season.

The Vikings have Pro Bowl safety Harrison Smith with cap numbers of $10.75 million in 2020 and $10.25 million in 2021.

Harris’ return would help a secondary that has seen cornerback Xavier Rhodes, cornerback Trae Waynes, primary nickelback Mackensie Alexander, backup safety Andrew Sendejo and backup safety Jayron Kearse depart this offseason.

Harris, 28, made 60 tackles, six interceptions and 11 pass breakups last season in his fifth season in Minnesota.

  1. Spending $23-$25M for 2 safety es is CRAZY!
    Especially with soooo many gaping holes currently in the roster
    Little to no depth at CB, OT, Guard, DE

    Don’t go crazy with a long term deal
    Stick to the 1-yr franchise tag, then trade him or let him walk in 2021
    Will end up getting a 3rd-4th rounder as a comp pick anyway

  3. I’d like to hear where the info was that they’d trade him for a late round pick. That’s nonsense.

  5. Of all the DB’s that have departed, only Alexander is worth mentioning. All the others, Rhodes, Waynes, Sendejo, and Kearse are liabilities and are rightfully gone. Cincinnati got a very solid player in Alexander, but will soon see that they grossly overpaid for Trae Waynes.

    I hope they work out a deal with Harris long term in the 8-10 mil a year range. If they do, I wouldn’t be surprised to see them try and trade Harrison Smith to free up space and get a draft pick in the process.

