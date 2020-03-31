Seahawks release Ed Dickson

Getty Images

When the Seahawks added Greg Olsen this offseason, they must have decided they didn’t need his old backup.

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, the Seahawks have released tight end Ed Dickson.

Dickson signed a three-year, $10.7 million contract with the Seahawks in 2018, with hopes that he’d step out of Olsen’s shadow in Carolina and become a legitimate receiving threat.

Instead, he played in just 10 games, all in 2018. Last year, they activated him from injured reserve in November, but he went back on IR two days later.

The move clears $3 million in cap space, and along with the previously reported release of safety Tedric Thompson, makes it seem like they have something particular in mind to do with the money.