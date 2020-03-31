Sheldon Day, DeForest Buckner bringing SB LIV chip on shoulder to Indy

Getty Images

Defensive linemen Sheldon Day and DeForest Buckner were members of the 49ers when they last played in a game and that game ended poorly for them as the Chiefs rallied for a comeback win in the fourth quarter of Super Bowl LIV.

Day and Buckner will be on the same team the next time they appear in a game, but it won’t be as members of the 49ers. Buckner was traded to the Colts at the start of the league year and Day followed him to Indianapolis as a free agent last week.

While the two players won’t be part of the same team as last year, Day told reporters that they’ll be carrying the Super Bowl loss with them to their new home.

“Me and DeForest were talking about the chip that we have on our shoulder because we were so close,” Day said, via the team’s website. “It was right there in our hands, and all we had to do was squeeze it and grab it, and we let up. So ultimately we have a chip on our shoulders and we know how to get there, and now we know what to do to overcome that shortcoming that we had.”

The Colts didn’t have any postseason disappointment last season as they failed to make the playoffs altogether. They’re banking on their new additions on the defensive line joining quarterback Philip Rivers and other newcomers giving them a chance to change that this time around.