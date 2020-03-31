Steelers “very comfortable” not having first-round draft choice

Posted by Charean Williams on March 31, 2020, 8:00 PM EDT
The Steelers don’t have a first-round draft choice this year. The last time they didn’t make a first-round pick was 1967.

Steelers General Manager Kevin Colbert is just fine not having a first-round choice.

That’s because the team traded its top pick to Miami for safety Minkah Fitzpatrick, who made the Pro Bowl and earned All-Pro honors in 2019.

The timing has worked out well for the Steelers, with teams unable to meet with prospects and most pro days canceled. Colbert attended only one pro day before the NFL imposed travel restrictions.

“Quite honestly, we’re very comfortable not having a first-round pick this year, especially when it’s in the form of Minkah Fitzpatrick replacing that first-round pick,” Colbert said Tuesday, via Gerry Dulac of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. “Under the current circumstances, the uncertainty of the player you might be taking and to not have all the information you had in the past, I’m a lot more comfortable knowing we got an All-Pro player with that pick.”

Colbert said the Steelers did most of their evaluations during the college football season. The team will begin video/audio interviews with draft prospects Thursday.

“It’s not as good as sitting down in person with the guy, but we’ll make the most of it,” Colbert said.

The Steelers currently have only six choices in the April 23-25 draft.

8 responses to “Steelers “very comfortable” not having first-round draft choice

  1. This makes no sense. You could have drafted Fitzpatrick in this year’s draft under the ROokie Cap.

    You got fleeced.

    It’d be one thing if you were one good Safety aware from a SB ring in 2019, but you weren’t and aren’t.

    AGain, makes no sense. You wasted the pick and now will pay 3-4 times the amount in the process with Fitzpatrick.

    These GMs are complete morons.

  2. Man i dont see any regret here… The Dolphins made a bad choice picking the Steelers… the Steelers made a good choice risking a 1.. So i see no regret… a huge win for the Steelers…

  4. There is no doubt that Fitzpatrick is a special player that can give them 5 or 6 all pro years. Steelers have a window of 1 to possibly 3 years to get something done. Will see if they can pull it together for one more run.

  5. BuckyBadger says:
    March 31, 2020 at 8:29 pm
    There is no doubt that Fitzpatrick is a special player that can give them 5 or 6 all pro years. Steelers have a window of 1 to possibly 3 years to get something done. Will see if they can pull it together for one more run.

    lol!!

    Flores diagnosed the one dimensional cancer and unloaded it.

    Fitzpatrick didn’t want to be moved around to help disguise coverages. Speaks volumes. And when Saban tells BB (or Flores) to stay away frrom a Bama player, that’s what you do.

    Leave it to Pittsburgh with their low iq “look at me” players to think they hit the jackpot.

    They sound like Elway after a draft where he calls his picks “steals”.

    Sweet gm work! bwahah

  6. firstdownbrowns says:
    March 31, 2020 at 8:21 pm
    what else would they say ?

    Oh I don’t know, something like “we’d love to have one as the Rookie Cap keeps costs down but I have been so bad drafting on defense, I needed to patch a serious problem after signing someone as horrible as Mike Mitchelll or drafting CB, Artie Burns.”

