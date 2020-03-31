Superdome renovations moving forward “full speed ahead”

Getty Images

Construction on the new stadiums in Las Vegas and Los Angeles has continued despite other shutdowns related to the COVID-19 pandemic and the same is true of renovations to an older NFL stadium.

New Orleans is going through the same kinds of closures as many other cities, but work on the Superdome hasn’t been stopped. The first phase of a $450 million project designed to upgrade the stadium kicked off in January and Saints president Dennis Lauscha said ASM Global, the venue management company, is continuing to work.

“Well as we sit here today, there has been really no alteration,” Lauscha said, via the team’s website. “It’s full-speed ahead. I know ASM and the state are working hard to continue on the construction of the Superdome. I know we’ve been fully engaged. We have a handful of consultants that we use. I know the same is true with the state and LCED [Louisiana Stadium and Exposition District]. I can tell you it’s moving forward. Now, of course things can change, but as we sit here now we are fully moving forward and we totally expect to be ready to go, assuming this season begins when it should start.”

The initial phase of work is focused on areas out of the view of fans, but Lauscha said the team is discussing ways that the stadium environment will “be perhaps a little different” in light of lessons learned through the pandemic.