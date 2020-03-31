Teams preparing for virtual offseason programs

Getty Images

Owners were told Tuesday that teams will hold “virtual offseason programs” in place of on-field work. Zoom, a video conferencing platform, likely will facilitate the film study and position group meetings.

It will be like the 2011 lockout, only different.

In 2011, coaches had no contact with players, but players had off-site facilities where they could work. Most gyms and private workout facilities currently are closed because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Coaches will have contact with players during the offseason program, but the players aren’t going to be in football shape when they return. Whenever that is. . . .

“Luckily, in my case and a good bit of the other coaches’ cases, we experienced the 2011 lockout,” Broncos coach Vic Fangio said Tuesday in a conference call with Broncos reporters. “There is some precedent for this. The only difference being that the players right now are struggling at times to find a place to work out because most of the gyms and places where they would go for that have been closed down. I have talked to a bunch of the players in the last week or so. A lot of them are finding ways to get it done. There’s precedent for this happening. The other difference is in the lockout we were not able to contact the players. This situation will allow us to do that. I’m sure we’ll come up with something to communicate with the players via the iPads, Skype and all that good stuff. We’ll figure that out. We don’t have the total plan yet, but we are in the process of getting the players their iPads so they can receive stuff from us in the next couple of months.”