Thomas Davis: Washington defense can “wreck the game”

When linebacker Thomas Davis agreed to a contract with Washington, it didn’t take long to come up with a reason why the veteran would continue his career with the NFC East squad.

Head coach Ron Rivera was Davis’ coach with the Panthers for eight seasons before Davis signed with the Panthers in 2019 and there are a lot of other familiar faces from Carolina on Rivera’s staff. Davis confirmed on Tuesday that reuniting with Rivera was “first and foremost” on the list of appealing things about Washington.

Right behind it was the makeup of the defense. Davis said, via J.P. Finlay of NBCSportsWashington.com, that he thinks the unit has a chance to “wreck the game” because of the talent on hand.

That talent includes three first-round picks on the defensive line, but it didn’t lead to good results last season. Davis said he thinks improvement will come with the changes Rivera will implement to practices and the team likely hopes that Davis’ presence will help on the leadership front as they try to turn things around.