Titans agree to terms with Jack Crawford

Getty Images

Defensive lineman Jack Crawford has agreed to terms with the Titans, according to his agent, David Canter.

Crawford joins Vic Beasley in leaving Atlanta for Tennessee.

Crawford, 31, spent the past three seasons with the Falcons after three seasons in Dallas and two in Oakland.

He played all 16 games each of the past two seasons, with 15 starts. In 2019, Crawford saw action on 433 defensive snaps and 88 on special teams.

He made 24 tackles and half a sack last season.

In his eight seasons, Crawford has appeared in 93 games with 27 starts. He has 137 tackles, 16 sacks and two forced fumbles.