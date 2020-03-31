Vic Fangio on Melvin Gordon: Always good to add good players

Getty Images

The Broncos made a big addition to their backfield this month when they signed running back Melvin Gordon as a free agent.

Gordon joins Phillip Lindsay on the depth chart in Denver, which has led to discussion about how the workload will be divvied up between the two backs. Head coach Vic Fangio didn’t divulge any plans on that front when speaking to reporters on Tuesday and said only that he’s in favor of adding talented players to the team at any spot.

“I just think the guy’s a good football player and anytime you can add a good football player . . . it’s always a good thing to do,” Fangio said, via Nicki Jhabvala of TheAthletic.com.

Lindsay said this week that he’s not going to give up his job without a fight and Fangio shared the same view of the back on Tuesday, which should keep decisions about the split in playing time from being made anytime soon.