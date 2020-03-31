Yannick Ngakoue: Obvious my time with Jags is up, let’s move on

Posted by Josh Alper on March 31, 2020, 10:15 AM EDT
Defensive end Yannick Ngakoue is ready to be on a new team.

Before the Jaguars applied the franchise tag earlier this year, Ngakoue said that he would not sign a long-term deal with the team and wanted to play elsewhere. With the tag in place, the expectation has been that the Jaguars will trade Ngakoue and Tuesday brought a report that they have been discussing such a move with other teams.

The report also said that the Jaguars won’t give Ngakoue away and will wait until they get the compensation they desire. Ngakoue responded to that report on Twitter.

“Let’s agree to disagree. Why hold a man from taking care of his family. It’s obvious my time is up in my current situation. Let’s both move on,” Ngakoue wrote.

The Jaguars took their time before trading cornerback Jalen Ramsey last year and received a lot from the Rams in a midseason trade. They’d surely prefer a similar haul for Ngakoue, although he’ll have to sign his tag before any deal can move forward so the maneuvering will have to be a little different this time around.

  1. Jags will get a lot for this guy. He’s young, productive and provides a critical skill in today’s pass happy league. He should have no worries “taking care of his family”. Eventually he will get dealt and have a massive contract in place.

  3. Ngakoue should wait until after the trade deadline to sign his franchise tag just to stick it to the Jags for holding him hostage. Would be funny to see them only end up with a 3rd round comp pick after all this.

  4. Problem is no one is stopping him from taking care of his family but him he currently has a one year deal with the Jaguars and they also offered him more then anyone else has.

    If he wants out so bad then he should drop his asking price because the rumor is there have been teams that are interested but the dont want to pay his salary demands.

