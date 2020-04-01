49ers say goodbye to Mike Person

Getty Images

The 49ers made it official today and released guard Mike Person.

The move had been expected for a couple of weeks, but today the team announced it, with a goodbye to a player who was a part of their run to the Super Bowl last season.

“Over the last two years, Mike proved to be a selfless player whose passion for the game was respected by everyone in our organization,” said 49ers General Manager John Lynch in a statement. “His character and professionalism was a great influence in our locker room, while his fire and grit on the field added to the physical nature of our team. We thank Mike and wish him, his wife, Kelly, and their children nothing but the best in the future.”

Person started 14 regular season games and all three postseason games for the 49ers, but they decided to make the move because it will clear $3 million off their salary cap. The 31-year-old Person has previously spent time with the Colts, Chiefs, Falcons, Rams and Seahawks, and he’s likely to catch on somewhere else this season.