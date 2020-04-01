An April Fool’s Day look at stories we didn’t initially believe

Getty Images

In honor of April Fool’s Day, Wednesday’s PFT Live committed no April Fool’s Day gags. Instead, we had a draft based on the reaction that April Fool’s Day gags are intended to provoke.

Specifically, Simms and I did a draft of the stories that we didn’t believe when we first heard them.

We picked three rounds each and then spitballed on several others. For the full list, check out the video. Then feel free to leave your own thoughts in the comments.

