Anthony Lynn says Tyrod Taylor in “driver’s seat but nothing is finalized”

The Chargers may or may not sign a veteran quarterback to take over the starting job. They may or may not draft a quarterback in the first round as the heir apparent.

For now, the best quarterback on their roster is Tyrod Taylor.

Taylor, 30, campaigned for a chance at the job over the weekend, saying, “If I am the guy that would be calling the shots, I know for sure that we’ll go out and turn a lot of heads.”

Taylor has lost jobs to Josh Allen and Baker Mayfield, so he knows nothing is guaranteed.

Chargers coach Anthony Lynn made that point Wednesday in a conference call with beat reporters.

“He’s in the driver’s seat [to start], but nothing is finalized,” Lynn said, via Gilbert Manzano of the Orange County Register.

Cam Newton and Jameis Winston remain free agents, and the Chargers have had talked to Oregon’s Justin Herbert and Utah State’s Jordan Love, among others, in the pre-draft process. So they have options, and it’s probably a pretty good bet the Chargers will add another quarterback before the offseason ends.