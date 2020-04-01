Antonio Brown among Lamar Jackson’s workout receivers

Hollywood Brown on Twitter

Lamar Jackson is working out in South Florida with a pair of buddies with the last name Brown. One is his teammate Marquise Hollywood Brown. The other?

Antonio Brown.

On his Instagram account, the Ravens quarterback posted a video of Antonio Brown catching a 50-yard pass he threw. Hollywood Brown tweeted a photo of Jackson with his arms draped around the two receivers.

The video and photo have created a social media buzz . . . and not because the three were not practicing social distancing. (Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis issued a statewide stay-at-home order beginning Thursday that will last 30 days.)

It’s become obvious the NFL will have to complete its investigation into Antonio Brown under its Personal Conduct Policy before anyone gives the seven-time Pro Bowl receiver another chance.

Antonio Brown’s former trainer, Britney Taylor, has filed a lawsuit that alleges she was sexually assaulted by Brown on multiple occasions.

Antonio Brown, 31, played only one game last season. He recently has campaigned publicly for a chance to return to the NFL.

It becomes a question of who, if anyone, will give Antonio Brown a chance once the NFL finishes its investigation? It won’t be the Bucs, and the Ravens don’t seem likely either.

The Ravens have receivers Marquise Brown, Willie Snead IV, Miles Boykin, Chris Moore, Jaleel Scott and De'Anthony Thomas and are expected to use the draft to improve the position. Baltimore has nine choices, including five in the first three rounds.