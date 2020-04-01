Bill O’Brien, wife Colleen, donate $100,000 to Houston Food Bank

Getty Images

Houston Texans head coach Bill O’Brien and his wife, Colleen, are among the many across the sports world stepping up to attempt to help quell the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Via Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle, the O’Briens are donating $100,000 to the Houston Food Bank.

O’Brien joins the McNair Family, Deshaun Watson and Laremy Tunsil among those with the Texans to make various contributions and commitments to help out the Houston community. The McNair family pledged $500,000 to food organizations, Watson catered meals for hospital workers on the front lines, and Tunsil pledged $250,000 to be put toward food needs and bill relief for people affected.

The Houston Food Bank services 18 counties in southeast Texas.